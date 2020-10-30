Advertisement

MDOT: Pedestrians most at risk right after Fall Back time change

The weeks after the Fall Back time change are the most dangerous for walkers, joggers and bicyclists
The weeks after the Fall Back time charge are the most dangerous for pedestrians.
The weeks after the Fall Back time charge are the most dangerous for pedestrians.(WITN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan drivers are reminded to be especially careful around pedestrians over the next few weeks after Sunday’s Fall Back time change.

The University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute says pedestrians are most at risk in the weeks after the fall time change, when the sunset comes an hour earlier. The first hour of darkness on those evenings are the most dangerous for runners, walkers and bicyclists.

“Drivers need to realize that after the time change it may be more challenging to see people walking, running, or bicycling as they will be much less noticeable,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba.

He encouraged pedestrians, joggers and bicyclists to wear bright colored clothing with reflective material. Motorists are urged to eliminate distractions, slow down and focus entirely on driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 6,283 pedestrians and 857 cyclists died in crashes in the United States during 2018. More than three-fourths of those crashes happened during dark conditions.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 3,100+ more COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,168 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 174,388.

Flint Water Emergency

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for November

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Produce expected to be available to families in November includes carrots, onions, potatoes, cheese and ground turkey.

Coronavirus

Lansing-area police department sidelined because of coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
DeWitt Township closed its department Wednesday due to some positive cases.

Crime

Police: Argument at Flint gas station escalates into shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The 26-year-old was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition on Friday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan restaurant association: New COVID-19 mandate ‘lacks merit’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Restaurants will be required to record the name and phone number for all patrons beginning Monday.

Lottery

Farwell man wins $2 million Powerball prize

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Robert Mihalyfi, 65, matched all five white balls in the Sept. 30 drawing -- 14-18-36-49-67 -- for a $1 million prize.

News

Mid-Michigan restaurants react to new contact tracing, seating requirements

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Restaurant owners had mixed reactions to the latest requirements handed down by the state health department Thursday.

News

Mid-Michigan restaurant owners react to new requirements

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Community groups promote Saginaw drive through ballot drop off

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Saginaw Drive Through Ballot Drop Off Event Friday

News

What not to wear: Certain clothing and attire banned at the polls

Updated: 21 hours ago