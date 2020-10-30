MDOT: Pedestrians most at risk right after Fall Back time change

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan drivers are reminded to be especially careful around pedestrians over the next few weeks after Sunday’s Fall Back time change.

The University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute says pedestrians are most at risk in the weeks after the fall time change, when the sunset comes an hour earlier. The first hour of darkness on those evenings are the most dangerous for runners, walkers and bicyclists.

“Drivers need to realize that after the time change it may be more challenging to see people walking, running, or bicycling as they will be much less noticeable,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba.

He encouraged pedestrians, joggers and bicyclists to wear bright colored clothing with reflective material. Motorists are urged to eliminate distractions, slow down and focus entirely on driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 6,283 pedestrians and 857 cyclists died in crashes in the United States during 2018. More than three-fourths of those crashes happened during dark conditions.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.