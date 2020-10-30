Michigan reports 3,100+ more COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan saw more than 3,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases for a third straight day on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,168 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 174,388. State health officials also reported 11 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total to 7,309.

The Genesee County Health Department reported its sixth daily increase of more than 100 coronavirus cases on Thursday with a total of 112. The county also crossed a milestone with more than 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday -- the fifth highest of Michigan’s 83 counties.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported a nearly 50% decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday with 68. That came after the county’s highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 124.

The Bay County Health Department reported a milestone on Friday with 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients recovered from the illness while the Central Michigan District Health Department confirmed the 1,000th coronavirus case in Isabella County.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing set a new record in Michigan on Thursday with just under 62,000 tests completed. The previous record of nearly 61,000 tests in a single day came two weeks ago on Oct. 15.

The percentage of positive coronavirus tests dropped by over two percentage points on Thursday. State health officials reported a nearly six-month high of 8.6% of positive COVID-19 diagnostic tests Wednesday, which dropped to 6.58% on Thursday.

However, Thursday still marks the sixth consecutive day that more than 6% of coronavirus diagnostic tests came back positive.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services did not update COVID-19 hospitalization statistics Friday afternoon.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

Genesee, 6,103 cases and 310 deaths, which is an increase of 121 cases.

Saginaw, 3,889 cases, 152 deaths and 1,947 patients recovered, which is an increase of 69 cases and 13 recoveries.

Arenac, 98 cases, three deaths and 56 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 1,402 cases, 62 deaths and 1,000 patients recovered, which is an increase of 48 cases and 25 recoveries.

Clare, 275 cases, 13 deaths and 88 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Gladwin, 203 cases, two deaths and 83 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Gratiot, 514 cases and 17 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Huron, 241 cases, six deaths and 182 recoveries, which is no change.

Iosco, 261 cases, 15 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Isabella, 1,003 cases, 15 deaths and 613 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Lapeer, 822 cases, 37 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Midland, 961 cases, 14 deaths and 754 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases and 110 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 105 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 41 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Roscommon, 175 cases, six deaths and 75 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Sanilac, 215 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Shiawassee, 739 cases, 33 deaths and 544 recoveries, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Tuscola, 618 cases, 36 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

