Michigan restaurant association: New COVID-19 mandate ‘lacks merit’

They say restaurants account for a very small portion of Michigan’s coronavirus spread
Michigan restaurants believe a new contact tracing requirement imposed on them "lacks merit."
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The trade association representing Michigan restaurants says new coronavirus mandates requiring them to collect contact information of patients is “well intended” but “lacks merit.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced tightened gathering limits and expanded contact tracing measures on Thursday. Specifically, restaurants will be required to record the name and phone number for all patrons beginning Monday.

Restaurants and bars also are limited to seating no more than six people per table and all tables must be spaced at least 6 feet apart to allow for proper social distancing.

“We appreciate and respect the efforts of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to keep all Michiganders safe as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Michigan. We maintain, however, that a restaurant industry-specific contact tracing mandate lacks merit given existing science and data,” the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.

The restaurant association says dining out accounts for only 2% of Michigan’s rising number of coronavirus cases. But the restaurant industry serves millions of people every day and employs hundreds of thousands more people, according to the association.

The group is concerned that imposing new requirements on restaurants will lead to more job losses in the industry and cause more small businesses to close.

“Restaurants across this state have risen to the challenge thrust upon them in 2020, providing a place for people to safely gather, eat a great meal and feel, well, human," the restaurant association statement says. "We remain confident that if given the opportunity, restaurants will continue to offer this experience in a safer environment than alternatives that are less regulated and less sanitized.”

