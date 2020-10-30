Advertisement

Mid-Michigan restaurants react to new contact tracing, seating requirements

Berger's Family Restaurant in Bay City
Berger's Family Restaurant in Bay City(WJRT)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Oct. 29, 2020
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) (10/29/2020)-Restaurant owners are reacting to those new mandates tonight.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association also released a statement in response to this afternoon’s announcement. The group acknowledged the need for precautions, but questioned whether restaurants and bars saw a sufficient number of transmissions to warrant a mandate that only applies to them.

A Bay City hot spot offered its take on the new requirements:

The dinner rush, winding down at south side staple Berger’s Family Restaurant.

“We have really stepped up.”

In general, the fourth generation family business has been on board with the state’s strategy. While Manager Michelle Berger said she understands the need to take precautions, she worries this may be a step too far.

“There’s going to be a certain percentage of people who are not going to go out to dine in a restaurant because they’re going to be contact traced,” Berger related.

Contact tracing begins with a confirmed positive. Health workers then ask a patient whether they’ve been in close contact with anyone. If the answer’s yes, they’ll then retrace the patient’s footsteps, calling anyone who spent longer than 15 minutes with them, fewer than six feet apart and may have been exposed.

The calls and patient information are both totally confidential.

Berger’s set up shop in 1928. Its doors have remained open through a depression, a world war and countless other hurdles. Michelle now sees the tall order of keeping it all together through this pandemic as more a juggling act than anything.

“We are trying everything and anything that we can do,” Berger explained.

Already under that 50 percent capacity requirement, the mask mandate, sanitizing procedures and social distancing guidelines – all of which impact their bottom line--Michelle will now also have to add a staff member to collect the required information from customers and worries about how her regulars will react.

“People coming out are apprehensive to begin with,” Berger related. “Some people just get very upset and volatile. How are we supposed to handle that?”

While Michelle may not like this latest mandate, she explained her greatest fear entails having to close again and if this keeps them open, they’ll bite the bullet and make it happen.

