Otisville pastor succumbs to COVID-19, community remembers her loving and giving spirit

By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OTISVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - The Otisville community is in shock and disbelief after COVID-19 takes one of their own.

“Just a very wonderful person to know, she loved life, she loved everybody that she came in contact with,” said resident Becky Zimmerman.

Pastor Betty Kay Leitelt of Otisville United Methodist Church passed away from COVID-19 October 28th.

According to the Church’s Facebook page, she had been sick for a couple weeks and was recently hospitalized and put on a ventilator.

Those that knew her well said they know she fought the virus until the very end -- a true testament to pastor Kay’s strength and character as a person.

“She was just a person person. She loved life. She loved her grandchildren,” said friend Mary Hemingway.

Hemingway has been a parishioner at Otisville United Methodist Church for 74 years. 10 of those years has been with Pastor Kay.

10 years she holds close to her heart.

“She meant a lot to me, because she has helped my family get through hard times, but she was just a very loving person,” she said.

And also a giving one. She would spend every Thursday at the Forest Township Senior Center. She had a love for karaoke. She was a woman of humor, of love, of respect, and compassion

“What makes any friendship special, it’s just the love in the air,” said friend David Cross.

Meanwhile, church services at Otisville United Methodist Church have been canceled for the time being. The hope is to have services resume November 15.

