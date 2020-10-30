Advertisement

Police: Argument at Flint gas station escalates into shooting

One man allegedly fired shots while driving near Chavez Drive and Robert T. Longway Boulevard
Flint police say one man shot another while they were driving in the area of Chavez Drive and Robert T. Longway Boulevard.
Flint police say one man shot another while they were driving in the area of Chavez Drive and Robert T. Longway Boulevard.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an argument that broke out at a Flint gas station on Thursday afternoon escalated into a shooting between two men as they drove near the downtown area.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said two men got into an altercation at the Sunoco gas station at 1209 S. Saginaw St. near the I-69 interchange. Both men, who were alone, drove away from the scene.

A few blocks later, Green said the suspects fired several gunshots at the 26-year-old victim’s vehicle around 1:50 p.m. while both were driving in the area of Chavez Drive and Robert T. Longway Boulevard. The victim’s vehicle had several bullet holes.

The 26-year-old was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition on Friday.

Green said the victim refused to help police identify the suspect and declined to press charges in the case. The Flint Police Department was still investigating the incident on Friday.

