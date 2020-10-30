President Trump planning 3 more visits to Michigan before Election Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - President Donald Trump is planning more visits to Michigan over the weekend before Election Day.

The Trump-Pence campaign announced 14 Make America Great Again rallies from Saturday through Monday.

After four campaign stops through Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump is planning to deliver remarks at a rally at Total Sports Park in Macomb County around 11 a.m. Sunday. Doors open for the event at 8 a.m. Sunday and tickets should be requested in advance on the Trump-Pence campaign website.

Trump is planning more campaign stops in Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday.

He is planning two more rallies in Michigan on Monday. Trump is scheduled to appear at Make America Great Again rallies at Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City around 5 p.m. and at Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids around 10:30 p.m.

Another rally at Kenosha Regional Airport in Wisconsin is planned at 7 p.m. between the Michigan rallies on Monday. Other Monday stops include two other airports in North Carolina.

Doors open for the Traverse City rally at 2 p.m. while doors open for the Grand Rapids event at 7:30 p.m. Tickets should be requested in advance on the Trump-Pence campaign website.

Anyone attending any of the events will receive a temperature check and a face mask, which they will be instructed to wear. Hand sanitizer also will be available.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.