Shelter of Flint offers tickets to a virtual Halloween Party

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As we all try to figure out how to celebrate a socially distant Halloween, the Shelter of Flint is offering a chance to step inside a spooky story and help homeless children raise money for a “haunted” home of their own.

No tricks...Just the treat of helping homeless children and families during a difficult time.

This year, because of the pandemic, the Shelter of Flint is offering tickets to a virtual halloween party package.

Any donation grants you access to this special performance created to help make up for fundraisers that have been postponed because of COVID-19.

The Halloween story was written, voiced and crafted by children ages 4-13 who live in the shelter.

“The fruit of their labor is really just about the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen,” says Shelly Hoffman, grants and fund developer for the Shelter of Flint.

“That was really rewarding to see these kids, who are in a really challenging situation, bring out their creative talents and put this together.”

You can join the Shelter’s virtual Halloween party by donating any amount at https://shelterhalloween.eventbrite.com or giving the shelter a call at 810-715-9201.

