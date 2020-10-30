Advertisement

Some afternoon sun and cold temps

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure moving from Wisconsin to the Ohio Valley will help to break up our clouds as we go through the day. It then helps to keep us clear for most of tomorrow while a warm front moves through to the north, which will help to warm us up a bit. It’ll be a brief warm up before a cold front moving through Sunday cools us right back down.

Today we’ll struggle in many locations to hit 40 degrees! A wind out of the NW at 5-10mph will also serve to keep it feeling a tad chillier. We’ll at least have some sun for the afternoon and evening, then stay clear overnight.

Tonight winds turn light and variable as lows drop to the mid 20s!

Tomorrow we’ll make it to the upper 40s in the afternoon, then fall only to the low and mid 40s for the evening. We’ll have sun throughout the day, then some spooky clouds start to drift in for our Halloween evening.

Rain hold off until after midnight, moving in with the cold front. Although we’ll begin early Sunday morning with temps still in the 40s, they’ll fall quickly – we’re into the mid 30s by mid-morning! We’ll see a transition from rain to a bit of wintry mix and snow before drying out for Sunday afternoon.

We’re back to the mid 40s for Monday before warming up the rest of the week!

