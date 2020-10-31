Firefighters put out abandoned house fires in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters were called out to a series of fires at abandoned homes in Flint.

Crews said they responded to at least three fires by 9:00 p.m. Friday, which was the night before Halloween. One fire happened on Arlington Avenue.

Firefighters and arson watch volunteers kept a close watch on the city on what was typically known as “Devil’s Night.”

Fires at abandoned homes had been a problem in the past but at a much grander scale.

Saginaw Angel’s Night crews were also out to help report trouble overnight.

