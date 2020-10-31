Advertisement

Girl, 9, dies in apparent accidental shooting in Detroit

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT - A 9-year-old girl has been fatally shot inside a home on Detroit’s west side in what police say they believe was an accidental shooting.

The Detroit News reports officers were sent to the home about 7:35 p.m. Friday and found the girl in the living room. Two other siblings, ages 10 and 5, were also in the home but uninjured.

Detroit Police Capt. Lashanna Potts says, “It appears there were three children in the home, no adults. It remains under investigation but appears an accidental shooting.”

Potts says two men who returned to the home have been questioned by police.

