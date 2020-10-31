Knights of Columbus host children’s winter coat giveaway in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Knights of Columbus handed out hundreds of coats Saturday in Flint.

The event was held at the North End Soup Kitchen and Catholic Charities.

Organizers said they had some of last year’s coats but anticipated the need was larger this year.

They planned to give away as many coats as possible on a first-come, first-served basis.

