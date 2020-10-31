Nice weather for Halloween but wintry weather in the forecast on Sunday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It is Halloween and our weather is not looking too spooky for today but some big changes are on the way for Sunday as we’ll see snow chances and extremely wind conditions throughout the day.

For Halloween itself, we’ll see some clouds in the morning give way to some sunshine during the afternoon. Overall, it looks like it’ll be a nice day across Mid-Michigan with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be a bit strong coming in from the south at 10-20 mph. Late tonight and towards tomorrow morning, our next system will arrive and this will bring a quick shot at some rain before sunrise tomorrow. This will be from a cold front that will move through. Some rain could mix with snow, especially further north. Overnight lows will be near 40 degrees. Also, don’t forget to set your clock back one hour tonight as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end and we “fall back.”

Sunday is going to be an active weather day for many as we’ll see some very strong winds throughout the day and some scattered snow showers. After that cold front moves through early morning, colder air will funnel into the region. Temperatures will also be falling throughout the day so our highs will likely be in the morning at near 40 and then we’ll be in the 30s for the rest of the day. We’ll also see lake effect snow fire up from Lake Michigan and even Lake Huron. This means we’ll see some scattered snow showers throughout the day. Depending on where these showers set up, there could be some light accumulation, especially into the Thumb and near Saginaw Bay. There they could see around one inch of accumulation, mainly on the grassy surfaces. This is something we will watch closely.

The most widespread impactful weather that we will see Sunday is going to be from the strong gusty winds from the west-northwest. Winds will be sustained at 20-30 mph throughout the day with gusts possibly over 40 mph. These winds could be strong enough to cause a few spotty power outages. Any remaining leaves on trees will be most likely gone by the time the winds die down, which won’t happen until late Monday.

The good news though is that our weather does quiet down and we are looking at a beautiful stretch of weather next week. Warmer temperatures are in the forecast with plenty of sunshine Tuesday through Friday. And it looks like we’ll see temps back in the 60s by Wednesday.

