Advertisement

Republican and Democratic parties give their final message to voters

President Trump’s record in the White House is on the ballot. That’s what the national parties are saying just a few days before Election Day.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As voters cast their final ballots, the national parties are still vying for their support.

We spoke with Democratic National Committee Deputy Communications Director, David Bergstein, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, ahead of Election Day to hear their final push for their candidates.

McDaniel said Republicans are touting President Donald Trump’s economic record in the White House.

“This is a president who understands how to grow jobs and get our economy humming," She said. "And that’s something Americans really care about.”

Democrats are making this election about President Trump too- trying to use his record against him- calling it a failure.

Bergstein said he believes this message will help bring Republicans to their side.

“There is a wide coalition of support behind Joe Biden," Bergstein said. "You’ve got independents, Democrats and disaffected Republicans who are all fed up.”

Both parties are asking Americans to show up on Tuesday.

“We’re gonna keep on pushing till election day to make sure we turn out every voter we need to win," Bergstein said.

“We are absolutely seeing this race be very tight, so everyone needs to get out and vote," McDaniel said.

Recent national polls from Morning Consult and the Cook Political Report favor Joe Biden to win the election.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Auburn City Hall temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
And a mid-Michigan’s City Hall is temporarily shut down with a number of employees under quarantine. All due to COVID-19.But the Bay County Clerk tells me despite this major setback, Auburn will be ready on Tuesday.

Politics

Michigan secretary of state offers last-minute election advice

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
More than 2.6 million ballots had been cast in Michigan by Friday morning, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Politics

President Trump planning 3 more visits to Michigan before Election Day

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Trump-Pence campaign announced 14 Make America Great Again rallies from Saturday through Monday.

Politics

Biden and Obama coming to Flint for drive-in event

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
They are planning to take part in a drive-in event around 1:45 p.m. at an undisclosed location.

Politics

What not to wear: See what clothing and items aren’t allowed at the polls

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
|
By Mallory Pearson
Election workers across Michigan will be enforcing policies that prohibit campaign logos.

Latest News

Politics

Genesee County Clerk asks voters to leave guns at home

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Clerk John Gleason talks safety at the polls ahead of Election Day Tuesday

State

Court rejects appeal of ruling that struck down gun ban outside polling places

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The order came two days after a Court of Claims judge said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had exceeded her authority in prohibiting the open carry of guns within 100 feet of a polling place.

Politics

President Trump’s son appearing with Ted Nugent in Davison

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Anyone planning to attend the rally is asked to preregister on the Trump-Pence campaign website.

Politics

Election unlikely to significantly harm Michigan’s auto industry, professor says

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Cleaner energy, electric vehicles and improved fuel efficiency standards are all things U.S. automakers are tackling.

Home

Whitmer administration wants to reassure voters of safety on Election Day

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
That’s why Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her administration say they want to do everything in their power to make sure voters can cast their ballots safely.

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence appearing at Make America Great Again rally in Flint

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again rally at Bishop International Airport around 7 p.m.