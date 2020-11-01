Biden, Obama rally supporters in Flint as Election Day looms

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (10/31/2020)-“Three days, Flint,” Former President Obama addressed a crowd of supporters at Northwestern High School. “Three days until the most important election of our lifetimes.”

Former President Obama rallied supporters in Flint to vote for Joe Biden come Election Day.

It comes as President Trump launches a break-neck whistle-stop tour of several battleground states and the Biden camp does the same as we get down to the wire.

Hundreds of Biden supporters gathered along Carpenter, craning for a glimpse of the former vice president addressing the crowd of cars assembled just on the other side of the road.

“We wanted to come out here and be supportive.”

Dave Strange and his wife piled into their camper and made the drive this morning from Lansing.

“When we found out he was coming to Flint, we had no idea where it was,” Strange explained. “We just know, get there and follow the crowd.”

Supporters confined to their cars inside honked in approval, typical of these drive-in rallies that have become Biden’s signature style. Just outside, most wore masks, though crowds packed in shoulder-to-shoulder in spots on the curb, largely ignoring the handful of flag-flying Trump voters who drove through in protest.

“I’m tired,” Allison Wright explained. “I’ve been voting since I was 18-years-old and I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life.”

Kelvin and Allison Wright taped a Biden sign to the grille of their truck – and see the race as too critical to stay out of it.

“We need some leadership who cares… about everybody,” Kelvin said. “We are all Americans. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white.”

The president, meanwhile, barnstormed the battleground state of Pennsylvania in the 72-hour end run to Election Day, hoping the thunderous large-scale rallies that carried him to victory in 2016 will do it again four years later.

Both camps have potentially only one message in common:

“We have to vote like our lives depend on it,” Allison pleaded.

“We really, really need people to step-up and vote,” Strange added.

“Get out and vote,” Denise Steele urged, looking on from her car. “Make your voice heard.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.