Big changes as we start the month of November

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/31/2020) We end the month of October with colder than normal temperatures that have pretty much hung around the past week.

Within the span of 3 days we’ll encounter mid-winter like conditions, and then a run of very pleasant early autumn weather.

It’s all do to a strong cold front that will first produce some rain overnight, as well as very windy conditions.

Temperatures will be the warmest early Sunday morning, in the mid to upper 40s, as our wind holds out of the south. However, once we get behind that front, temperatures will drop like a rock through the day, falling into the mid to upper 30s later in the afternoon. Any lingering rain showers will turn over to snow showers. Lake effect squall bands could create a little white on grassy surfaces.

Northwestern parts of the state, could even see some accumulation of an inch or two, as we kick off the month of November. A westerly wind will gust up to 40 mph Sunday afternoon/early evening, with sustained wind speeds between 20-30mph. I wouldn’t rule out some scattered power outages.

After that, we’ll dry out nicely.

A big pattern shift in the jet stream will usher in significantly warmer weather by mid-week, that will last into next weekend.

On Monday, we’ll see some decrease in cloud cover with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Election Day will be picture perfect with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Even warmer 60s are expected after that!

