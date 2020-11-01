Strong winds, lakeshore flooding, and some snow expected in Mid-Michigan Sunday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An active weather day is expected Sunday across Mid-Michigan with some very strong winds, lakeshore flooding, and some lake effect snow showers across the area.

Here is a breakdown of Sunday’s weather:

WIND ADVISORY POSTED

A cold front will move through early Sunday and winds will ramp up throughout the day. Sustained winds will be from the west-northwest at 20-30 mph for most of the day with wind gusts possibly over 40 mph at times.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Mid-Michigan throughout the day. It is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday for Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Oakland, and Livingston counties. The rest of Mid-Michigan is under the Wind Advisory until 7 p.m.

A few power outages will be possible.

Wind Advisory for Mid-Michigan on November 1, 2020. (Colton Cichoracki WJRT)

LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING

Strong winds from the west and northwest will lead to high waves on Saginaw Bay and significant lakeshore flooding is expected. The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning for Huron and Tuscola counties through 4 a.m. on Monday.

The National Weather Service expects there to be numerous roads closed with low-lying property near the water being inundated. Some shoreline erosion is expected.

Gale Warnings are in effect for Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron. Wave heights of more than 10 feet are possible on Saginaw Bay.

Lakeshore Flood Warning for Huron and Tuscola counties. (Colton Cichoracki WJRT)

LAKE EFFECT SNOW AND COLD TEMPERATURES

In addition to the impacts from the wind on Sunday, Mid-Michigan will likely see some snow as well. All of this is thanks to a cold front that is sliding through the area early Sunday morning. This will bring a round of rain showers that should wrap up by sunrise. After this front moves through, winds will change direction and will really begin to increase. Winds will be coming in from the west/northwest later Sunday and as noted above, wind gusts are a big concern as they could lead to some power outages. Temperatures will also be plummeting during the morning so the day’s high temperatures are going to happen before sunrise. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s by the afternoon and stay there for the rest of the day. Wind chills are likely to be in the lower 20s and maybe even in the upper teens.

Lake effect snow is expected to develop and some of this will likely move into Mid-Michigan. This is not expected to be widespread snow but all of Mid-Michigan does have a good chance at seeing some snow showers Sunday. It is possible that if a snow band sets up over one area for a bit longer that there could be some light accumulation (around an inch), mostly on grassy surfaces. The best chance for this will be in the Great Lakes Bay Region, the Thumb, and to the north. The snow could also come down at a pretty good clip and could reduce visibility at times. Snow chances will wrap up by midnight.

Windy conditions are expected to continue overnight and through Monday. However, the weather does quiet down in a big way next week and it looks like there will be a long sunny and warm stretch of weather. Election Day on Tuesday has lots of sunshine in the forecast with highs in the 50s. For the rest of the week, there will be sunshine and highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.