Winds, snow, and lakeshore flooding all likely today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Mid-Michigan throughout the day today as winds will be gusting between 45-50 mph later today. This could lead to some scattered power outages. This wind will also lead to some significant lakeshore flooding along the shoreline of Saginaw Bay in Huron and Tuscola counties. A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for those two counties until 4:00 a.m. Monday.

In addition to the impacts from the wind today, we are likely to see some snow across Mid-Michigan as well. All of this is thanks to a cold front that is sliding through the area early this morning. This will bring a round of rain showers that should wrap up by sunrise. After this front moves through, winds will change direction and will really begin to ramp up. Winds will be coming in from the west/northwest later today and as noted above, wind gusts are a big concern today and they could lead to some power outages. Temperatures will also be plummeting this morning so our high temps for the day are going to happen before sunrise. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s later this morning and stay there for the rest of the day. Wind chills are likely to be in the lower 20s and maybe even in the upper teens. BRRR!

Lake effect snow is expected to develop and some of this will likely move into Mid-Michigan. We are not expecting widespread snow but we all do have a good chance at seeing some snow showers today. It is possible that if a snow band sets up over one area for a bit longer that we could see some light accumulation (around an inch) mostly on grassy surfaces. The best chance for this will be in the Great Lakes Bay Region, the Thumb, and to the north. The snow could also come down at a pretty good clip and could reduce visibility at times. Snow chances will wrap up by midnight tonight.

Windy conditions are expected to continue tonight and through the day tomorrow. However, our weather does quiet down in a big way next week and it looks like we will see a long sunny and warm stretch of weather. Election Day on Tuesday has lots of sunshine in the forecast with highs in the 50s. For the rest of the week, we’ll see sunshine and highs in the 60s!

