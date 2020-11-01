Advertisement

Winds Stay Strong Into Monday

Warming Temperatures
By Brad Sugden
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Mid-Michigan until 10pm as winds will be gusting between 45-50 mph. This could lead to some scattered power outages. This wind will also lead to some significant lakeshore flooding along the shoreline of Saginaw Bay in Huron and Tuscola counties. A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for those two counties until 4:00 a.m. Monday.

Lake effect snow is likely move into Mid-Michigan into the evening. We are not expecting widespread snow but localized pockets will continue. It is possible that if a snow band sets up over one area for a bit longer that we could see some light accumulation (around an inch) mostly on grassy surfaces. The best chance for this will be in the Great Lakes Bay Region, the Thumb, and to the north. The snow could also come down at a pretty good clip and could reduce visibility at times. Snow chances will wrap up by midnight tonight.

Windy conditions are expected to continue tonight and through the day tomorrow. However, our weather does quiet down in a big way next week and it looks like we will see a long sunny and warm stretch of weather. Election Day on Tuesday has lots of sunshine in the forecast with highs in the 50s. For the rest of the week, we’ll see sunshine and highs in the 60s!

