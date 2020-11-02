Advertisement

16-year-old in critical condition after being hit by a car in Flint

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old girl was listed in critical condition Sunday after police say she was hit by a teenage driver Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. in the 6700 block of Hillcroft Drive in Flint. Police say the 16-year-old victim was rushed to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition after the crash.

The Flint Police Department detained a questioned a 16-year-old girl driving the vehicle involved in the incident. Investigators were still looking to what led to the crash on Monday.

