Advertisement

All Ovid-Elsie students transition to virtual learning due to nearby COVID-19 outbreaks

Parents are upset about a late notice of the change issued Sunday
By Mark Bullion
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Ovid-Elise Area Schools had a tough transition to online learning this fall.

Students and parents are concerned about a high failure rate in the district and the struggles students are facing with an increased workload. They received yet another blow when the district transitioned entirely to remote learning until at least Thursday -- and possibly later -- following an increase in coronavirus cases in nearby communities.

Parents are upset that the district gave such short notice about the sudden decision.

“It’s frustrating that they really waited until Sunday afternoon to send all that information out, especially as a working parent giving us less than 12 hours to make arrangements," said Lurah Todosciuk, a single mother of two children trying to navigate the sudden changes.

The district sent an email to parents saying face-to-face instruction is being suspended due to an influx of COVID-19 cases in the community.

“We don’t have access to day care," Todosciuk said. "When they’re shutting down the school, the only day cares we have are also getting shut down. So that’s causing a problem for my youngest who just turned 4.”

The superintendent at Ovid-Elsie schools said there is not an outbreak in the district, but the nearby school districts in Owosso and St. Johns are seeing outbreaks. He said that closing the schools for a few days was a precautionary measure.

Owosso and St. Johns schools already have made plans to switch to all virtual learning through at least Nov. 13

That same email sent to Ovid-Elsie parents says while suspending in-person learning is difficult, it’s the right decision. This time away from the classroom will allow for the health department to conduct contact tracing without putting others at risk.

“As of now, we are set to resume on Thursday, but to prepare for an extended virtual learning experience," Todosciuk said. "I really don’t feel like we’re going to be going back on Thursday.”

However, the superintendent says that is the plan as of now, unless something changes with the health department’s contact tracing efforts.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saginaw Public Schools stick with virtual learning with rise in County COVID-19 cases

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
On Sunday, Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts sent out a letter to parents- that he is recommending Face-to-Face instruction that was set to begin Monday- be delayed until next semester.

Coronavirus

Customers required to give name, phone number at MI restaurants for contact tracing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Before sitting down to eat at any restaurant in Michigan, beginning Monday -- you’ll need to give your name and phone number.

Coronavirus

Isabella County taxi riders may have been exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Central Michigan District Health Department has linked “numerous” COVID-19 cases to Above and Beyond Taxi from Oct. 14 to 29.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 10,000+ coronavirus cases over three days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a single-day record of 3,782 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday followed by a combined Sunday and Monday record of 6,709 cases.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 9 Mid-Michigan schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at nine more Mid-Michigan schools on Monday, including three in Genesee County and four in Lapeer County.

Coronavirus

Several staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Marlette Regional Hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Staff from the Sanilac County Health Department and Marlette Regional Hospital are working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 that has been reported among staff at the hospital.

Coronavirus

Saginaw Public Schools delay return to in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Pre-K through second graders were supposed to start face to face learning on Monday with the older students phased in over the month.

Health

Flu shots in plentiful supply during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Some have questioned whether there’s a flu vaccine shortage. There’s no shortage, but the demand is higher than ever.