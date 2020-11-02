Cold & breezy today

A system moving through to the north of us will bring in some clouds here and there, but overall we’ll see plenty of sun today. It’ll be cold and breezy before things really improve to end the week!

Highs this afternoon will only be near 45 degrees with wind chills in the 30s! Winds will be out of the W to WSW at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 30s, through the afternoon. We’ll get rid of the gusts this evening with winds going down to 5-10mph overnight, out of the SW.

Tonight clouds build in for those in the thumb and north of the bay. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

Then we’re a bit warmer tomorrow thanks to being under a warm front to the north. Highs will be seasonable in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies.

We then look to have dry weather with lots of sunshine for the remainder of the week with highs into the mid and upper 60s!

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.