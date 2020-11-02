Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 9 Mid-Michigan schools

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at nine more Mid-Michigan schools on Monday, including three in Genesee County and four in Lapeer County.

Outbreaks were reported at two Fenton schools: World of Wonder on Ellen Street and North Road Elementary School. There were four confirmed COVID-19 cases involving only staff members at World of Wonder while there were three confirmed cases of the illness involving both staff and students at North Road Elementary.

Another coronavirus outbreak was reported at the Genesee Intermediate School District’s Early Learning Center on Van Campen Road involving three staff members.

Four Lapeer Community Schools buildings reported COVID-19 outbreaks:

Cramton Elementary had two cases involving staff members.

Turrill Elementary had one case involving a student.

Zemmer Middle School had four cases involving both staff and students.

Rolland Warner Middle School had one case involving a student.

In Huron County, Harbor Beach High School reported two cases involving a student and a staff member while Byron High School reported two cases involving students.

Michigan health officials are continuing to monitor several other coronavirus outbreaks at Mid-Michigan schools.

Harrison Middle School -- five confirmed cases involving both students and staff members, which is no change from last week.

Hyatt Elementary School in Linden -- two confirmed cases involving only staff members, which is no change from last week.

Lapeer High School -- six confirmed cases involving both students and staff, which is no change from last week.

North Branch Elementary School -- eight confirmed cases involving both students and staff, which is an increase of three from last week.

Laingsburg High School -- two confirmed cases involving only students, which is no change from last week.

Highland Pines School in Caro -- four confirmed cases involving staff and students, which is an increase of two from last week.

Northwood University in Midland -- 84 confirmed cases involving students and staff, which is an increase of four from last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases outbreak information on Mondays. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases linked to a single place, so schools with only one case are not listed.

Only COVID-19 infections that occurred on school grounds are counted in the weekly totals. Students and staff who were exposed away from school and did not transmit the illness on school property are not counted as school-related outbreaks.

