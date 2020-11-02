Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 9 Mid-Michigan schools

Schools and coronavirus
Schools and coronavirus(WRDW)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at nine more Mid-Michigan schools on Monday, including three in Genesee County and four in Lapeer County.

Outbreaks were reported at two Fenton schools: World of Wonder on Ellen Street and North Road Elementary School. There were four confirmed COVID-19 cases involving only staff members at World of Wonder while there were three confirmed cases of the illness involving both staff and students at North Road Elementary.

Another coronavirus outbreak was reported at the Genesee Intermediate School District’s Early Learning Center on Van Campen Road involving three staff members.

Four Lapeer Community Schools buildings reported COVID-19 outbreaks:

  • Cramton Elementary had two cases involving staff members.
  • Turrill Elementary had one case involving a student.
  • Zemmer Middle School had four cases involving both staff and students.
  • Rolland Warner Middle School had one case involving a student.

In Huron County, Harbor Beach High School reported two cases involving a student and a staff member while Byron High School reported two cases involving students.

Michigan health officials are continuing to monitor several other coronavirus outbreaks at Mid-Michigan schools.

  • Harrison Middle School -- five confirmed cases involving both students and staff members, which is no change from last week.
  • Hyatt Elementary School in Linden -- two confirmed cases involving only staff members, which is no change from last week.
  • Lapeer High School -- six confirmed cases involving both students and staff, which is no change from last week.
  • North Branch Elementary School -- eight confirmed cases involving both students and staff, which is an increase of three from last week.
  • Laingsburg High School -- two confirmed cases involving only students, which is no change from last week.
  • Highland Pines School in Caro -- four confirmed cases involving staff and students, which is an increase of two from last week.
  • Northwood University in Midland -- 84 confirmed cases involving students and staff, which is an increase of four from last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases outbreak information on Mondays. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases linked to a single place, so schools with only one case are not listed.

Only COVID-19 infections that occurred on school grounds are counted in the weekly totals. Students and staff who were exposed away from school and did not transmit the illness on school property are not counted as school-related outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Isabella County taxi riders may have been exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Central Michigan District Health Department has linked “numerous” COVID-19 cases to Above and Beyond Taxi from Oct. 14 to 29.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 10,000+ coronavirus cases over three days

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a single-day record of 3,782 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday followed by a combined Sunday and Monday record of 6,709 cases.

Coronavirus

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Several staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Marlette Regional Hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Staff from the Sanilac County Health Department and Marlette Regional Hospital are working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 that has been reported among staff at the hospital.

Coronavirus

Saginaw Public Schools delay return to in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Pre-K through second graders were supposed to start face to face learning on Monday with the older students phased in over the month.

Health

Flu shots in plentiful supply during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Some have questioned whether there’s a flu vaccine shortage. There’s no shortage, but the demand is higher than ever.

Coronavirus

Hospitals competing for nurses as US coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
Adding to the strain, experienced nurses are “burned out with this whole (pandemic)” and some are quitting.

Coronavirus

Due to coronavirus, Michigan restaurants now taking names and phone numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Restaurants must be able to contact customers if there’s a virus case linked to the business.

Health

Hospitals competing for nurses as U.S. coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts say the situation is especially difficult in rural areas and at small hospitals.