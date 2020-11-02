Customers required to give name, phone number at MI restaurants for contact tracing

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Before sitting down to eat at any restaurant in Michigan, beginning Monday -- you’ll need to give your name and phone number.

The new rule from the governor’s office is to help with contact tracing efforts in helping to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“We get new regulations thrust on us and we try to accommodate the best we can and our customers have been great so far this morning -- everyone kind of gets a chuckle out of it,” said Jason Hester, owner Starlite Diner in Burton.

But for some people it’s no laughing matter.

“I really think that any safety measure that we can take to help curb the coronavirus is fine. I’m not going to stop coming to these places and stop living my life because this is out there,” said customer Steffan Wargo.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has said indoor settings like a bar or restaurant are 20 times more likely to drive new outbreaks than outdoor settings.

“If people are already afraid to come out, they’re not coming out. People who aren’t afraid are going to come here and enjoy their lunch or breakfast or dinner and they’re going to continue to support their local economy,” Wargo said.

The order also requires that no more than 6 people sit at a table. This comes as of last week, the state reported 12 outbreaks of COVID-19 stemming from bars and restaurants.

“That’s the one thing that’s been missing, whether it’s a state level or federal level. What do people consider the end game to be for this whole thing,” Hester said.

