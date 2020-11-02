Advertisement

Customers required to give name, phone number at MI restaurants for contact tracing

Before sitting down to eat at any restaurant in Michigan, beginning Monday -- you’ll need to give your name and phone number for contact tracing efforts.
Before sitting down to eat at any restaurant in Michigan, beginning Monday -- you’ll need to give your name and phone number for contact tracing efforts.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Before sitting down to eat at any restaurant in Michigan, beginning Monday -- you’ll need to give your name and phone number.

The new rule from the governor’s office is to help with contact tracing efforts in helping to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“We get new regulations thrust on us and we try to accommodate the best we can and our customers have been great so far this morning -- everyone kind of gets a chuckle out of it,” said Jason Hester, owner Starlite Diner in Burton.

But for some people it’s no laughing matter.

“I really think that any safety measure that we can take to help curb the coronavirus is fine. I’m not going to stop coming to these places and stop living my life because this is out there,” said customer Steffan Wargo.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has said indoor settings like a bar or restaurant are 20 times more likely to drive new outbreaks than outdoor settings.

“If people are already afraid to come out, they’re not coming out. People who aren’t afraid are going to come here and enjoy their lunch or breakfast or dinner and they’re going to continue to support their local economy,” Wargo said.

The order also requires that no more than 6 people sit at a table. This comes as of last week, the state reported 12 outbreaks of COVID-19 stemming from bars and restaurants.

“That’s the one thing that’s been missing, whether it’s a state level or federal level. What do people consider the end game to be for this whole thing,” Hester said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saginaw Public Schools stick with virtual learning with rise in County COVID-19 cases

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
On Sunday, Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts sent out a letter to parents- that he is recommending Face-to-Face instruction that was set to begin Monday- be delayed until next semester.

Coronavirus

All Ovid-Elsie students transition to virtual learning due to nearby COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Parents are upset that the district gave such short notice about the sudden decision.

Coronavirus

Isabella County taxi riders may have been exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Central Michigan District Health Department has linked “numerous” COVID-19 cases to Above and Beyond Taxi from Oct. 14 to 29.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 10,000+ coronavirus cases over three days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a single-day record of 3,782 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday followed by a combined Sunday and Monday record of 6,709 cases.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 9 Mid-Michigan schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at nine more Mid-Michigan schools on Monday, including three in Genesee County and four in Lapeer County.

Coronavirus

Several staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Marlette Regional Hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Staff from the Sanilac County Health Department and Marlette Regional Hospital are working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 that has been reported among staff at the hospital.

Coronavirus

Saginaw Public Schools delay return to in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Pre-K through second graders were supposed to start face to face learning on Monday with the older students phased in over the month.

Health

Flu shots in plentiful supply during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Some have questioned whether there’s a flu vaccine shortage. There’s no shortage, but the demand is higher than ever.