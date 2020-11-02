Advertisement

Due to coronavirus, Michigan restaurants now taking names and phone numbers

Berger's Family Restaurant in Bay City
Berger's Family Restaurant in Bay City
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Meals at Michigan restaurants came with a new side dish Monday: What’s your name and phone number?

The latest order kicked in from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration. Restaurants must be able to contact customers if there’s a virus case linked to the business.

The Michigan Restaurants & Lodging Association insists COVID-19 transmission doesn’t occur much at restaurants. The group predicts job losses and more financial strife.

Michigan’s coronavirus cases have risen significantly, setting a new daily high Saturday at nearly 3,800.

