Exclusive poll reveals largest voter concerns as clock ticks down on Election Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (11/01/2020)-In Michigan, more than 2.6-million voters had turned in absentee ballots and the state was still waiting on just over 700-thousand to come in as of Friday.

It’s a race that’s bound to shatter records and one that has Americans more divided than any time in recent memory. Our exclusive ABC 12, EPIC MRA poll shows the roots of that conflict and why people are voting the way they are.

According to that exclusive polling data, if the race were held today, 48% of respondents would vote for democrat Joe Biden, while 41% said they would cast a ballot for President Donald Trump. 5% intended to vote for a third party. 6% of respondents were undecided in the 48-hour end-run to Election Day.

ABC12 touched base with supporters on either side on the phone Sunday, including a Tuscola County voter who’s throwing his weight behind Joe Biden and points to the divisive political climate.

“There are so many days when I feel like I can’t believe that he’s saying what he’s saying or tweeting what he’s tweeting and I’m just tired of it,” Ron related.

Questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic and how each would handle it marked one of the widest margins in that polling data—with 54 percent responding Trump’s handling of the pandemic would seriously hurt the health of Americans – and only 39 percent agreeing to a similar question about Joe Biden’s strategy.

“Presidential Candidate Biden is showing us a good example in taking leadership already even before he might become president,” Ron explained. “The lack of control of the pandemic is really a major thing.”

Dragged down by the virus, the state of the economy numbered as one of the most central concerns moving into Election Day. According to that same exclusive polling data, just 38% of respondents said they had a positive view of the economic outlook, compared to 59% who said they had only negative views.

“Trump’s only been there not even four years and look at his accomplishments. I don’t know as a nation, as a world what more Trump could have done.”

Ken’s a Genesee County voter who said he turned out for former President Obama in 2012, but will flip for Trump in 2020. His biggest concerns—police, the military and policies he feels are just too liberal.

“(Biden is) leaning toward, I feel, some kind of communism,” Ken responded. “I don’t like that. I mean, we’ve got a great, great country here and I’d like to… keep it great.”

Pollsters also asked voters if Donald Trump does not have the right kind of temperament to serve as commander-in-chief. 62% of those polled agreed that he does not, while 36% disagreed.

ABC12 and EPIC-MRA also asked if voters thought Joe Biden would allow the Democratic Party to pursue policies that were too liberal. 50% of respondents agreed that he would, while 41 percent disagreed that he would pursue policies that are too liberal.

This exclusive ABC 12 Epic M-R-A poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

