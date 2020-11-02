Flint police arrest woman accused of stabbing two people, leaving one dead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is dead and a man was listed in critical condition after a stabbing in Flint early Sunday.

Police responded to a residence in the 3100 block of Thom Street around 3:40 a.m. to investigate unknown trouble. Officers found a 39-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man suffering from stab wounds when they arrived.

Both victims were rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead and the man was listed in critical condition.

The Flint Police Department arrested a 35-year-old woman in connection with the stabbings. She was taken to the Genesee County Jail, where she was awaiting arraignment Monday morning.

