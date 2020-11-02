Isabella County taxi riders may have been exposed to COVID-19

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Health officials say taxi riders in Isabella County may have been exposed to coronavirus over about two weeks.

The Central Michigan District Health Department has linked “numerous” COVID-19 cases to Above and Beyond Taxi from Oct. 14 to 29. Officials say more cases tied to the taxi service are possible in the coming days.

Anyone who rode in the taxis over the 15-day stretch in October should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms, which include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

“It is very important to continue to take the only steps we have to keep COVID-19 from getting worse. That includes staying home when ill, avoiding crowded areas, keeping at least 6 feet apart from others, wearing a mask when in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and frequent hand washing,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for Central Michigan District Health Department.

