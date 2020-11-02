Advertisement

Isabella County taxi riders may have been exposed to COVID-19

Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.(WLUC/CDC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Health officials say taxi riders in Isabella County may have been exposed to coronavirus over about two weeks.

The Central Michigan District Health Department has linked “numerous” COVID-19 cases to Above and Beyond Taxi from Oct. 14 to 29. Officials say more cases tied to the taxi service are possible in the coming days.

Anyone who rode in the taxis over the 15-day stretch in October should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms, which include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

“It is very important to continue to take the only steps we have to keep COVID-19 from getting worse. That includes staying home when ill, avoiding crowded areas, keeping at least 6 feet apart from others, wearing a mask when in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and frequent hand washing,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for Central Michigan District Health Department.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 10,000+ coronavirus cases over three days

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a single-day record of 3,782 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday followed by a combined Sunday and Monday record of 6,709 cases.

Coronavirus

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 9 Mid-Michigan schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at nine more Mid-Michigan schools on Monday, including three in Genesee County and four in Lapeer County.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Several staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Marlette Regional Hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Staff from the Sanilac County Health Department and Marlette Regional Hospital are working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 that has been reported among staff at the hospital.

Coronavirus

Saginaw Public Schools delay return to in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Pre-K through second graders were supposed to start face to face learning on Monday with the older students phased in over the month.

Health

Flu shots in plentiful supply during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
Some have questioned whether there’s a flu vaccine shortage. There’s no shortage, but the demand is higher than ever.

Coronavirus

Hospitals competing for nurses as US coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
Adding to the strain, experienced nurses are “burned out with this whole (pandemic)” and some are quitting.

Coronavirus

Due to coronavirus, Michigan restaurants now taking names and phone numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Restaurants must be able to contact customers if there’s a virus case linked to the business.

Health

Hospitals competing for nurses as U.S. coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts say the situation is especially difficult in rural areas and at small hospitals.