JR’s Sunday Night Weather Report

Sunday was a forgettable day weather-wise across lower Michigan. Very strong winds resulted in power outages to thousands of people. Falling temperatures changed rain early in the day, over to a rain / snow mix, and then ultimately to scattered snow showers and flurries. Accumulations of snow were recorded across the northern parts of lower Michigan. With the winds diminishing a little bit, and with the clouds breaking-up a little bit, temperatures early Monday morning will settle into the middle, to upper 20s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and more wind. Winds won’t be quite as strong as those we had to endure Sunday, but westerly winds will still be sustained at around 20 mph from the late morning, on into the middle part of the afternoon. High temperatures for the day will struggle through the middle 40s. Our “normal” high is now 53-degrees. With partly clouds skies Monday night, temperatures early Tuesday morning will settle into the middle 30s, which is where we should be.

Warming will be the trend for the rest of the week. Not only will be warming, but we should also have a good bit of sunshine to look forward to. With skies clearing for Election Day, highs will move easily through the 50s as winds clock back to the southwest. A southerly component to our wind is likely to hold for the better part of the rest of the week too. This will do nothing but usher warmer air into the state. High temperatures for the Wednesday through Sunday stretch will likely be in the 60s. There is even a chance that some parts of lower Michigan will flirt with the 70-degree mark for the weekend. - JR