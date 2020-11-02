Advertisement

Long-term effects of being sleep deprived during COVID

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The National Sleep Foundation recommends adults get at least seven hours of sleep a night to stay healthy. But researchers say more than one-third of American workers were not getting enough sleep in 2018, and now, during the pandemic, those numbers are projected to increase. More on who may be most at risk, and what they can do to protect their health.

Sleep--- seven hours to give your body a chance to reset. As a nation, the number of people who get the prescribed amount has dropped from 75 percent in 2008 to 64 percent in 2018. Health science researcher Jagdish Khubchandani first analyzed the sleep habits of 150,000 Americans through 2018 and then updated those results earlier this year.

“You’ll find that there are some groups who sleep less than five, four. People with multiple jobs in the lowest socioeconomic strata, people in the oSuth, police officers, doctors, nurses,” explained Jagdish Khubchadani, PhD, a health sciences researcher at Ball State University.

Researchers say only 50 percent of police officers and 55 percent of health care workers reported getting enough sleep. Over time, the effects of sleep deprivation add up.

“And in the long run, you continue to gain weight. You have a risk of heart disease, cancers and stroke because sleep is like a medicine,” illustrated Khubchadani.

Researchers say it’s important to keep the same sleep schedule during the pandemic. Avoid heavy and sugary foods for several hours before bed and cut back on screen time and social media.

Researchers say one other new finding involves women and sleep. The percentage of women reporting too little sleep grew from 31 percent in 2010 to almost 36 percent in 2018 and those numbers are also projected to grow this year due to greater socioeconomic stress and work-life balance issues.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Eye dangers you can lose sight of around Halloween

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
With Halloween coming up, people are looking to get their costumes ready. Whether it’s showing off vampire-looking red contacts, glittery lashes, or the timeless cat-eye, do these products hurt your eyes? Can they cause a lifetime of damage? Ivanhoe has the answers.

News

Strike averted: McLaren Flint hospital reaches tentative contract with about 1,000 nurses

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The tentative agreement, which must be approved by both sides, would run for four years.

Coronavirus

MidMichigan Health imposes new visitor restrictions at hospitals, other facilities

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The restrictions are similar to what the Midland-based health care system imposed last spring, when the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan.

Health

A new treatment for dry eye

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Here are details on a new wearable device that is giving dry eye sufferers immediate relief.

Latest News

Health

Mozart 3D imaging helping with breast cancer treatment

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Now, new research shows 3D technology is helping doctors find cells that might otherwise be missed.

News

Flint doctor shares COVID-19 health scare, calls for more testing

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
After taking care of people over the course of the pandemic, a Flint doctor became a patient himself when he contracted COVID-19.

Local

McLaren Flint nurses preparing to strike next week if contract isn’t settled

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
The nurses say the ongoing contract battle boils down to patients vs. profits.

Health

New treatments save kids needing a liver transplant

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
New breakthroughs are helping more children get the lifesaving liver they so desperately need.

Health

Psoriasis: Brush and Floss Your Way to Better Skin?

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
About seven and a half million Americans have psoriasis and about 40 percent of those patients also have joint inflammation that produces painful arthritis symptoms. Now, new research suggests one surprising potential cause for the condition and some preventive measures patients can take.

News

McLaren Lapeer Region nurses agree to 3-year contract with new benefits

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Schedule changes include weekend-only shifts for operating room nurses, enhanced fatigue time and a better process for approving paid time off.