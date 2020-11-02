Michigan reports 10,000+ coronavirus cases over three days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 10,000 over the past three days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a single-day record of 3,782 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday followed by a combined Sunday and Monday record of 6,709 cases. The two-day total averages to 3,354 cases per day, which is the sixth consecutive day with more than 3,000 new cases of the illness.

The 6,709 new cases reported Monday increase the statewide total to 184,889. The seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan reached a record of 3,283 on Monday.

The Genesee County Health Department reported a record of 147 new COVID-19 cases on Friday before increases dropped to 101 on Saturday and 94 on Sunday. Saginaw County passed a milestone over the weekend with more than 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases while Midland County reported more than 1,000 cases of the illness on Monday.

State health officials reported 17 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total to 7,357. Michigan has seen 146 coronavirus deaths over the past week, which is an average of about 21 per day.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached 121,000 on Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers 121,093 patients recovered because they have survived 30 days past the onset of coronavirus symptoms.

That is an increase of more than 6,100 recoveries statewide over the past week. Currently, Michigan has more than 56,000 active cases of coronavirus, which is an increase of nearly 16,000 over last week.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing fell just short of a record on Sunday with more than 59,000 tests completed. The record is 62,143 cases set on Oct. 29.

The percentage of positive coronavirus tests reached a nearly six-month high of 9.12% on Friday before dropping to 7.16% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Monday to 1,949, which is 470 higher than a week ago and 234 higher than Friday. Of those, 1,701 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 210 higher than Friday’s total.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased Monday. Michigan hospitals are treating 428 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 180 of them are on ventilators. Since Friday, there are 30 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 13 more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 6,477 cases and 313 deaths, which is an increase of 374 case and three deaths.

Saginaw, 4,146 cases, 154 deaths and 1,947 patients recovered, which is an increase of 257 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 107 cases, three deaths and 56 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Bay, 1,571 cases, 65 deaths and 1,045 patients recovered, which is an increase of 169 cases, three deaths and 45 recoveries.

Clare, 304 cases, 14 deaths and 88 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 227 cases, two deaths and 83 recoveries, which is an increase of 24 cases.

Gratiot, 563 cases and 17 deaths, which is an increase of 49 cases.

Huron, 256 cases, seven deaths and 182 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases and one death.

Iosco, 278 cases, 15 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Isabella, 1,063 cases, 15 deaths and 613 recoveries, which is an increase of 60 cases.

Lapeer, 864 cases, 37 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is an increase of 42 cases.

Midland, 1,057 cases, 14 deaths and 754 recoveries, which is an increase of 96 cases and 110 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 123 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Oscoda, 43 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Roscommon, 197 cases, six deaths and 75 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Sanilac, 241 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases.

Shiawassee, 798 cases, 33 deaths and 544 recoveries, which is an increase of 59 cases.

Tuscola, 670 cases, 37 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of 52 cases and one death.

