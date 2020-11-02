Advertisement

Midland County getting ballots to people who are in quarantine

They planned on voting at the polls, but now can’t because they have to quarantine
People who are hospitalized or in quarantine under doctor's order's on election day can still cast their vote.
By Terry Camp
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It will be an election the likes we have never seen before and the polls open in just hours.

There has already been record setting absentee and mail-in balloting, but what happens if you intended to go to the polls, but you’ve recently tested positive for COVID-19?

Or, if you are in quarantine because of close contact.

Midland County has about 300 election workers and some of them are actually going to homes and delivering ballots to people who are in quarantine.

“The biggest goal here is to make sure every single person who wants to vote is going to be able to cast a ballot,” says Midland County Clerk Ann Manary

She says that goal is a little more challenging during a pandemic. Her office, along the city of Midland and the other townships are doing their best to get ballots to people who can’t leave home because they are in quarantine.

There is an emergency absentee ballot application that people stuck in this situation need to fill out.

Once people get that emergency application returned, their clerk’s office will send someone over to deliver an absentee ballot.

“Do not come out of the house, come to the window, show us your identification so we can verify it is in fact you, leave the ballot on the doorstep, do not come out, and then we leave,” she says.

If someone can’t get a household member to return the ballot, the clerk’s office will pick up it. Manary says election workers are also prepared if people show up at the polls who should be in quarantine.

“Please stay in your vehicle and call, the clerks will have their cell phones on, if they have someone who has that issue, then the clerk will actually take the application and the ballot out to the individual again, and look at their driver’s license,” she says.

Manary says there were about 300 election workers in the county, but they are a little short-staffed.

“We’ve had probably fifteen or so election workers who had to call off because they either tested positive or they have been placed in quarantine,” says Manary.

She says that process of getting emergency absentee ballots to people in quarantine will continue through tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

