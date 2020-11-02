Advertisement

Saginaw Public Schools delay return to in-person learning

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An increase in COVID-19 cases has Saginaw Public Schools delaying in-person learning.

Pre-K through second graders were supposed to start face to face learning on Monday with the older students phased in over the month. But over the weekend, the district decided to remain all online citing a 3% jump in positive cases to more than 7% over the past week.

The school board is planning a special meeting Monday evening, where the superintendent is expect to recommend remaining online until the end of the semester.

