Saginaw Public Schools stick with virtual learning with rise in County COVID-19 cases

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT)-(11/02/20)-Tori Harper’s son Jeremiah is a student at Arthur Eddy Elementary in the Saginaw Public Schools district. One of the few districts in Mid Michigan yet to begin in-person learning.

“I really want him to be in a classroom. A lot of these kids need to be one-on-one to focus,” said parent, Tori Harper.

Harper will now have to wait a little longer for the in person lesson. On Sunday Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts sent out a letter to parents- that he is recommending Face-to-Face instruction that was set to begin Monday- be delayed until next semester.

Roberts sites the recent rise of positive cases of COVID-19 in Saginaw County as the reason why.

“I don’t want him to get sick or nothing, but they have to do better when it comes to everybody being at home,” she said.

Harper says it’s hard for her son to stay focused during virtual learning and she is worried about how much he is actually learning.

“I’d rather get packages of work. Send us home with stuff that can actually write on and folders. I would like that better because there is a lot of stuff he is not doing,” Harper said.

Harper hopes the learning curve won’t be too steep when Jeremiah does finally return to school in person.

