Security measures stepped up at Michigan polling places, secretary of state says

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters have concerns about intimidation, making sure their vote counts and just how long it will take to get results.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants to assure voters that they’ve stepped up security and she’s confident the state’s election will reflect the will of the people.

“The only thing a voter should feel is pride when they cast their vote,” she said. “You should feel like you can take your kids with you. We are doing everything we can to protect you and if there is a problem we will hold whoever it is accountable.”

Michigan again is being called a swing state that could decide the presidential election and state Attorney General Dana Nessel warns voters are being inundated by misinformation campaigns.

“Be very careful on social media. There are bad actors saying there are problems at the polls to suppress the vote and disenfranchise voters, so don’t believe it,” Nessel said.

Because of the number of absentee ballots, Michigan doesn’t expect the full results from every single jurisdiction until Friday. More than 3 million people requested absentee ballots and about 2.6 million had been returned as of Oct. 30.

