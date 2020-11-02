Advertisement

Several staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Marlette Regional Hospital

Staff from the Sanilac County Health Department and Marlette Regional Hospital are working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 that has been reported among staff at the hospital.
Staff members at Marlette Regional Hospital test positive for COVID-19.
Staff members at Marlette Regional Hospital test positive for COVID-19.(Colton Cichoracki WJRT)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARLETTE, Mich. (WJRT) - Staff from the Sanilac County Health Department and Marlette Regional Hospital are working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 that has been reported among staff at the hospital.

As of Monday morning, the hospital reported a total of five cases among staff, which is around one percent of its overall staff population.

Even though the number of cases only represents a small percentage of its overall staff population, hospital officials are on edge.

“Any positive is a concern," said Hilda Hebberd, chief nursing officer at the hospital. "You know when we get, we when we’re notified that we have a positive I mean we’re quick to take action.”

Once these cases were reported, the hospital immediately sent the workers home and contact tracing began.

“As part of that contract tracing that we go through with these employees that may have had any contact with any patients, and it’s been prolonged contact, we have contacted them or we’ll be contacting them shortly,” she said.

Hospital officials said that they are trying to figure how exactly these employees contracted the virus. They said it is likely that it came from somewhere outside of the hospital.

The employees who tested positive are from three different communities and two different counties.

Hebberd said that all personnel at the hospital have been following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has had visitor restrictions and has required staff and visitor health screenings.

With all of these measures in place, Hebberd said that patients can feel safe at the hospital.

“We feel it is safe," she said. "We’re still taking those proactive measures that, you know, the Marlette Regional Hospital is required to do.”

Hebberd said that this is a good reminder that all communities can be vulnerable to the virus.

“It just shows that no community is safe from it," she said. "You know, we just all need to work together to control the spread.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

