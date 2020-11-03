Advertisement

Dozens of Genesee County voters line up as sun rises, ready to cast ballot

Voters line up on Election Day to cast ballots in Grand Blanc
Voters line up on Election Day to cast ballots in Grand Blanc(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dozens of Genesee County voters lined up as the sun rose Tuesday morning, ready to cast their election ballots.

The line stretched outside the entrance at Grand Blanc High School as volunteers prepared to open the polls at 7 a.m.

City clerks and poll workers throughout Mid-Michigan said they were prepared for a large turnout.

In Flint Township, it meant getting a head start on processing absentee ballots. The Township was one of about 50 Michigan communities with at least 25,000 people that were allowed to preprocess absentee ballots a day before the election.

Township Clerk Kathy Funk said her team was about halfway through the 10,000 absentee ballots that had already been returned.

Voting in Mid-Michigan ran until 8 p.m.

For updates throughout Election Day, check back on abc12.com, as well as on-air and on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

