Election Day Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A stationary front to the northeast will keep the bulk of the clouds in Canada, while we sit under plenty of sun and enjoy seasonable temperatures! Changing to a warm front tomorrow, we’ll have warmer temps to round out the week with more sunshine in the forecast, too!

Highs today will be in the mid 50s for most with a SW wind at 10-15mph. Lots of sun today will make anything you have planned enjoyable! If you’re heading to vote today, by lunchtime temperatures will be near 50 degrees, mid to upper 50s for the afternoon, and by 8pm we’ll still be around 50. You’ll see more low 50s for highs today near Lake Huron.

We’ll stay clear overnight with milder temps – we only fall to the mid 40s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon we’ll be into the mid 60s! Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to the lower 20s. Sunny skies through the day will lead to a few clouds overnight and into Thursday – & another day in the 60s. We stay warm through the weekend!

