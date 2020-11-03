Flint Township taking advantage of new processes ahead of Election Day

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/02/2020) - City clerks and poll workers are doing everything they can to get ready for a busy day on Tuesday.

In Flint Township, that means getting a head start on processing absentee ballots.

Thanks to a new State Law, Flint Township is one of about 50 Michigan communities with at least 25,000 people that’s allowed to preprocess absentee ballots a day before the election.

“First person opens. The second person pulls the ballot up far enough that they can read the ballot number and make sure that it matches the label on the ballot, and then the third person pulls out the secrecy sleeve and bundles it back into 25,” Township Clerk, Kathy Funk said.

Funk says her crew got about halfway through the 10,000 absentee ballots that have already been returned as of Monday night.

Even with a new process put in place, only two or three minor issues have come up.

”A husband or wife or two people living in the same household where they mixed up their ballots, and we can figure that out because they’ve got the same addresses. They just voted the wrong ballots. That’s an easy fix, and so all of those ballots will be able to be counted,” Funk said.

Those ballots will be sealed and locked away until the clock hits 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

“The first thing that they’ll do tomorrow morning is take the ballots that they have opened that are now in secrecy sleeves. They’re going to flatten those out in batches of 25, and then those will be delivered here to our new system,” Funk said.

One that scans more than triple the normal number of ballots per minute. ABC12 first introduced you to the speedy system on Friday in Flint, the only other community in GeneeseCounty using it.

Funk says for the August primaries, they had about 8,000 ballots, getting results in around midnight. Now, with 10,0000 absentee votes already in plus an expected 4,000-5,000 more election-day ballots tomorrow...

”I’m hoping with this machine if everything goes well, knock on wood, that the bulk of the ballots that we’ve received in will have been ran through the machine and ajudicated by 6:00 p.m. tomorrow. That’s my goal,” Funk said.

ABC12 will have live team coverage all day long, so stick with us for the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.