Genesee County clerk: 2020 Election Day is smoothest of his career

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many people consider Election Day a celebration -- and that’s certainly what it felt like at Mott Community College.

The band Joy to the Polls helped keep voters entertained from seven precincts in Flint. One of those precincts only saw 12 voters in person by 4 p.m. Tuesday while another saw well over 100 voters.

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason called the election one of the smoothest he’s ever worked.

Lines at most Flint-area polling locations were relatively short Tuesday afternoon, but poll workers expected them to increase in the evening after the work day ends. Lines at the Mott Community College polling location Tuesday morning peaked at around 45 minutes.

A power outage at Freeman Elementary School in Flint changed how a polling location worked for part of the day, but it did not lead to any significant delays or voters being turned away.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office had 42 patrol cars on duty Tuesday and were making their presence known around the polls. Sheriff Chris Swanson said it’s an effort to make voters comfortable and hopefully deter any issues.

Inside, election workers are staying on top of sanitizing voting stations. In Flushing Township, the clerk ordered enough pens for every voter to take one home with them, so voters won’t have to share and potentially spread coronavirus.

Voters are deciding a number of important races, including three judgeships and elected county positions.

Linden Community Schools is asking voters to pass a $55 million bond proposal to enhance student safety and security, upgrade the district’s technology and pay for some remodeling.

Flushing Community Schools is asking for a renewal of their operating millage and to approve extending their sinking fund millage. The district says those tax requests would allowing them to continue to receive the full per-student state funding while generating funds for renovations, construction, repairs and other operating costs.

