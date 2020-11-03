JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Despite a brighter sky across Mid-Michigan Monday, strong westerly winds once again held temperatures in the below-average range for the afternoon. As we work our way through the wee hours of our Tuesday, the trend will be for the winds to gradually swing back in from the southwest. Overall, we will have partly clouds skies for the night. Temperatures early Tuesday morning will range from the lower, to middle 30s.

We will begin our Tuesday with a little bit of cloud cover across the ABC12 viewing area. During the afternoon, we should see the clouds move off to our northeast. This will set the stage for a very nice Election Day afternoon as highs move easily through the 50s. So, if you are looking for a excuse to not get out and vote, that excuse will not be coming from the weather department.

While Election Day 2020 is shaping up to be a pretty nice day weather-wise, the rest of the week won’t be too shabby either. We should see wall-to-wall sunshine for Wednesday. A little batch of clouds will likely drift across the state Thursday, but then it will be right back to bright sunshine for Friday and the weekend. All the while, winds will hold a southerly component, so temperatures will move easily into the 60s. - JR