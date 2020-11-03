Advertisement

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mother Nature served up a beauty of a day for voters Tuesday.  Bright sunshine and fresh south-southwesterly winds helped temperatures cruise through the 50s, with some of us sneaking into the lower 60s.  Temperatures through the night will bottom-out in the middle 40s for the most part.  That is about ten degrees above the average for this part of November.

Full sunshine is expected to bathe all of Mid-Michigan Wednesday.  With a relatively warm start to the day, in combination with the sunshine and south-southwesterly winds up to about 15 mph, temperatures will easily move through the 60s during the afternoon.  A few spots will flirt with the 70-degree mark.  We will see some clouds move in Wednesday night.

With a little bit of cloud cover returning for our Thursday, it is likely that highest readings will drop back a little bit.  Instead of upper 60s to around 70, low-to-mid 60s will be the rule.  That is ten degrees above the average.  Skies will clear out again Thursday afternoon, so we can expect more bright sunshine for the end of the workweek and the weekend.  Highs for the weekend will approach record levels. - JR

Latest News

Forecast

JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 1 hour ago
Above-Average Temps will Hold...

Forecast

Election Day Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Sugden
Temperatures warming up!

Weather

Sensational Election Day Weather!

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sensational Election Day Weather!

Forecast

Sunny and seasonable today

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Warmer temps with mostly sunny skies today.

Latest News

Forecast

WJRT November 3rd, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 11 hours ago
WJRT November 3rd, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Some Sunshine for Voters Tuesday...

Forecast

JR's Monday Night Weather Report

Updated: 19 hours ago
Strong Warming for the Week...

Forecast

JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:44 PM EST
|
By JR Kirtek
Sunshine for Election Day...

Forecast

JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST
Warming Through the Week...

Forecast

Temperatures Start To Warm

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST
|
By Brad Sugden
Temperatures Start To Warm.