MI Attorney General: Flint residents reporting robocalls with false voting information

Tweet from Attorney General Dana Nessel
Tweet from Attorney General Dana Nessel(Courtesy: Twitter)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/3/20) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office was getting reports of robocalls going to Flint residents with false voting information.

She said the robocalls on Election Day told residents that due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow.

Nessel said the false information was part of an effort to keep people from voting.

She said the lines were not long. Nessel also reminded voters their ballots must be cast on Tuesday in order to be counted.

