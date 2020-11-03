MI Attorney General: Flint residents reporting robocalls with false voting information

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/3/20) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office was getting reports of robocalls going to Flint residents with false voting information.

She said the robocalls on Election Day told residents that due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow.

Nessel said the false information was part of an effort to keep people from voting.

She said the lines were not long. Nessel also reminded voters their ballots must be cast on Tuesday in order to be counted.

Getting reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow.

Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote. No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard! RT PLS. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 3, 2020

