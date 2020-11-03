Advertisement

Michigan reports 3,100+ new COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported more than 3,000 newly confirmed coronavirus cases for the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,106 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a total of 187,995. State health officials reported 43 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total to 7,400.

Seventeen of the deaths reported Tuesday came after a routine check of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The Saginaw County Health Department reported a record of 172 new coronavirus cases on Monday, which eclipses the previous single-day record of 124 set last week.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to just over 42,000 tests completed on Monday after getting close to 60,000 on Sunday. The percentage of positive coronavirus tests reached a six-month high of 10.42% on Monday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Tuesday to 2,049, which is 100 higher than Monday. Of those, 1,807 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is 106 higher than Monday’s total.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased Tuesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 444 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 183 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 16 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and three more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

  • Genesee, 6,556 cases and 317 deaths, which is an increase of 79 cases and four deaths.
  • Saginaw, 4,219 cases, 154 deaths and 1,950 patients recovered, which is an increase of 73 cases and three recoveries.
  • Arenac, 110 cases, three deaths and 56 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Bay, 1,638 cases, 65 deaths and 1,062 patients recovered, which is an increase of 67 cases and 17 recoveries.
  • Clare, 307 cases, 14 deaths and 88 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Gladwin, 227 cases, two deaths and 83 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Gratiot, 588 cases and 17 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.
  • Huron, 267 cases, seven deaths and 187 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases and five recoveries.
  • Iosco, 288 cases, 15 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.
  • Isabella, 1,073 cases, 15 deaths and 613 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.
  • Lapeer, 883 cases, 37 deaths and 505 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases and 19 recoveries.
  • Midland, 1,099 cases, 14 deaths and 754 recoveries, which is an increase of 42 cases.
  • Ogemaw, 132 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.
  • Oscoda, 43 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 199 cases, six deaths and 75 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Sanilac, 255 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.
  • Shiawassee, 821 cases, 33 deaths and 544 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases.
  • Tuscola, 687 cases, 37 deaths and 428 recoveries, which is an increase of 17 cases and 36 recoveries.

