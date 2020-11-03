Michigan Supreme Court declines to intervene in challenge to open carry at the polls

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan voters will be allowed to openly carry weapons at many polling places on Tuesday after the state Supreme Court declined to intervene in a challenge to the secretary of state’s directive outlawing them.

The Michigan Supreme Court did not respond to a request from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel to review the directive from Benson, which would have prohibited openly carrying weapons near polling locations. The lack of action from the Supreme Court means a lower court ruling striking down Benson’s directive will stand on Election Day.

Benson issued the directive on Oct. 16 as a means to eliminate intimidation at the polls. A Michigan Court of Claims judge threw out the directive a week later, ruling that Benson did not follow the proper rule-making process when she made the directive.

The Michigan Court of Appeals declined to hear the case and the Michigan Supreme Court did not respond to the final appeal in time Monday, so the lower court ruling that threw out the directive will stand.

“Voters can go to the polls tomorrow confident that safety is our top priority,” Benson said. “The bottom line is that voter intimidation is illegal under state and federal law. As the Court of Appeals confirmed, anyone who intimidates a voter in Michigan by brandishing a firearm is committing a felony. The Attorney General and I are working with law enforcement to ensure the law is followed statewide.”

Several law enforcement agencies are planning increased patrols around polling locations on Tuesday to watch for anyone intimidating voters. Nessel pointed out that voter intimidation remains a crime regardless of the court rulings and will not be tolerated anywhere on Election Day.

“Though I am disappointed that the Supreme Court hasn’t provided guidance in advance of Election Day, it does not change the fact that voter intimidation is still illegal in Michigan,” Nessel said. “Those who attempt to deter or interfere with someone trying to exercise the fundamental right to vote will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.