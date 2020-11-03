Advertisement

Michigan Supreme Court declines to intervene in challenge to open carry at the polls

Secretary of State’s directive against openly carrying weapons near polling locations has been thrown out
(WIBW)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan voters will be allowed to openly carry weapons at many polling places on Tuesday after the state Supreme Court declined to intervene in a challenge to the secretary of state’s directive outlawing them.

The Michigan Supreme Court did not respond to a request from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel to review the directive from Benson, which would have prohibited openly carrying weapons near polling locations. The lack of action from the Supreme Court means a lower court ruling striking down Benson’s directive will stand on Election Day.

Benson issued the directive on Oct. 16 as a means to eliminate intimidation at the polls. A Michigan Court of Claims judge threw out the directive a week later, ruling that Benson did not follow the proper rule-making process when she made the directive.

The Michigan Court of Appeals declined to hear the case and the Michigan Supreme Court did not respond to the final appeal in time Monday, so the lower court ruling that threw out the directive will stand.

“Voters can go to the polls tomorrow confident that safety is our top priority,” Benson said. “The bottom line is that voter intimidation is illegal under state and federal law. As the Court of Appeals confirmed, anyone who intimidates a voter in Michigan by brandishing a firearm is committing a felony. The Attorney General and I are working with law enforcement to ensure the law is followed statewide.”

Several law enforcement agencies are planning increased patrols around polling locations on Tuesday to watch for anyone intimidating voters. Nessel pointed out that voter intimidation remains a crime regardless of the court rulings and will not be tolerated anywhere on Election Day.

“Though I am disappointed that the Supreme Court hasn’t provided guidance in advance of Election Day, it does not change the fact that voter intimidation is still illegal in Michigan,” Nessel said. “Those who attempt to deter or interfere with someone trying to exercise the fundamental right to vote will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Owosso Public Schools switching to entirely remote learning as COVID-19 cases mount

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Tuttle said principals will share information with families about expectations for students during the nearly two weeks of remote learning.

Coronavirus

Saginaw Public Schools stick with virtual learning with rise in County COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
On Sunday, Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts sent out a letter to parents- that he is recommending Face-to-Face instruction that was set to begin Monday- be delayed until next semester.

Coronavirus

All Ovid-Elsie students transition to virtual learning due to nearby COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Parents are upset that the district gave such short notice about the sudden decision.

News

Saginaw Public Schools sticks with virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Genesee County sending uniformed, plainclothes police to patrol the polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
In Genesee County, the Sheriff’s Office will have 43 cars in service throughout Election Day to make sure you are comfortable casting your ballot at the polls.

Coronavirus

Customers required to give name, phone number at Michigan restaurants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Before sitting down to eat at any restaurant in Michigan, beginning Monday -- you’ll need to give your name and phone number.

Coronavirus

Isabella County taxi riders may have been exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Central Michigan District Health Department has linked “numerous” COVID-19 cases to Above and Beyond Taxi from Oct. 14 to 29.

News

Customers required to give name, phone number at MI restaurants for contact tracing

Updated: 3 hours ago
The new rule from the governor’s office is to help with contact tracing efforts in helping to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 10,000+ coronavirus cases over three days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a single-day record of 3,782 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday followed by a combined Sunday and Monday record of 6,709 cases.

News

All Ovid-Elsie students transition to virtual learning due to nearby COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 4 hours ago
The district sent an email to parents saying face-to-face instruction is being suspended due to an influx of COVID-19 cases in the community.