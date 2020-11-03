Midland County sees moderate to heavy voter turnout on Election Day

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Even though there have been a lot of absentee ballots in Midland County, turnout was moderate to heavy on Election Day at times across the county.

There are about 70,000 registered voters in Midland County and that number has been going up every day leading up to the election, because voters can register right up until the polls close at 8 p.m.

Midland County has about 300 election workers and they have also been busy hand delivering ballots to people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine because of the virus.

Midland County Clerk Ann Manary saw a big jump in absentee ballots for Tuesday’s vote like every other county. She estimates absentee ballots will make up about 50% of the total votes cast in the county.

“Definitely, absentee balloting has been the way to go this year and that’s what a lot of people are doing, and that is great,” Manary said. “It cuts down your lines at your polling locations, so you don’t have a lot of people congregating. So we think that’s a good thing.”

