Advertisement

Midland County sees moderate to heavy voter turnout on Election Day

By Terry Camp
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Even though there have been a lot of absentee ballots in Midland County, turnout was moderate to heavy on Election Day at times across the county.

There are about 70,000 registered voters in Midland County and that number has been going up every day leading up to the election, because voters can register right up until the polls close at 8 p.m.

Midland County has about 300 election workers and they have also been busy hand delivering ballots to people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine because of the virus.

Midland County Clerk Ann Manary saw a big jump in absentee ballots for Tuesday’s vote like every other county. She estimates absentee ballots will make up about 50% of the total votes cast in the county.

“Definitely, absentee balloting has been the way to go this year and that’s what a lot of people are doing, and that is great,” Manary said. “It cuts down your lines at your polling locations, so you don’t have a lot of people congregating. So we think that’s a good thing.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Genesee County election results expected later than usual

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Michael Nafso
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason warned voters to remain patient, because results likely will be much later than normal.

News

Flint debuts faster absentee ballot counting machine

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Michael Nafso
Flint City Clerk Inez Brown said her office issued about 21,000 absentee ballots and about 18,000 of those were returned before Election Day.

News

Flint voters improperly warned not to vote for multiple political parties

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Genesee County clerk warns voters to be patient for election results

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Flint debuts faster absentee ballot counting machine

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Midland County reports moderate to heavy voter turnout on Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Genesee County clerk: 2020 Election Day is smoothest of his career

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason called the election one of the smoothest he’s ever worked.

News

Voting takes on a party-like atmosphere at Mott Community College

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Power outage affects Flint polling location, 1,500+ Consumers Energy customers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Consumers Energy reported the power outage affecting 1,594 customers on Flint’s south side around 9 a.m.

News

Shiawassee County sees big increase in registered voters ahead of Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Clerk Caroline Wilson knows the increase in registered voters since August will be substantial.