Owosso Public Schools switching to entirely remote learning as COVID-19 cases mount

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - All Owosso students will be staying home beginning Wednesday as the number of coronavirus cases in the district grows.

Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said several students and families reported positive cases of COVID-19 to Owosso Public Schools administrators over the weekend. They must conduct contact tracing for each student to identify anyone else who may have been exposed to the illness or in close contact with each of those students.

Owosso schools will switch to entirely remote or online learning from Wednesday through at least Nov. 13 due to the significant increase in coronavirus cases involving people connected with the district and a growing number of cases in Shiawassee County. Owosso administrators will decide by Nov. 12 whether the remote learning plan will be extended.

Tuttle said principals will share information with families about expectations for students during the nearly two weeks of remote learning.

The move also affects sports and other extracurricular events, which all are canceled until Nov. 16. No winter sports practices or tryouts will take place in Owosso during that time.

Owosso’s Bentley Bright Beginnings child care program will continue for working parents while food distributions will continue as scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at Owosso High School.

