Advertisement

Owosso Public Schools switching to entirely remote learning as COVID-19 cases mount

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - All Owosso students will be staying home beginning Wednesday as the number of coronavirus cases in the district grows.

Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said several students and families reported positive cases of COVID-19 to Owosso Public Schools administrators over the weekend. They must conduct contact tracing for each student to identify anyone else who may have been exposed to the illness or in close contact with each of those students.

Owosso schools will switch to entirely remote or online learning from Wednesday through at least Nov. 13 due to the significant increase in coronavirus cases involving people connected with the district and a growing number of cases in Shiawassee County. Owosso administrators will decide by Nov. 12 whether the remote learning plan will be extended.

Tuttle said principals will share information with families about expectations for students during the nearly two weeks of remote learning.

The move also affects sports and other extracurricular events, which all are canceled until Nov. 16. No winter sports practices or tryouts will take place in Owosso during that time.

Owosso’s Bentley Bright Beginnings child care program will continue for working parents while food distributions will continue as scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at Owosso High School.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saginaw Public Schools stick with virtual learning with rise in County COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
On Sunday, Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts sent out a letter to parents- that he is recommending Face-to-Face instruction that was set to begin Monday- be delayed until next semester.

Coronavirus

All Ovid-Elsie students transition to virtual learning due to nearby COVID-19 outbreaks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Parents are upset that the district gave such short notice about the sudden decision.

Coronavirus

Customers required to give name, phone number at Michigan restaurants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Before sitting down to eat at any restaurant in Michigan, beginning Monday -- you’ll need to give your name and phone number.

Coronavirus

Isabella County taxi riders may have been exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Central Michigan District Health Department has linked “numerous” COVID-19 cases to Above and Beyond Taxi from Oct. 14 to 29.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 10,000+ coronavirus cases over three days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a single-day record of 3,782 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday followed by a combined Sunday and Monday record of 6,709 cases.

Coronavirus

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 9 Mid-Michigan schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at nine more Mid-Michigan schools on Monday, including three in Genesee County and four in Lapeer County.

Coronavirus

Several staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Marlette Regional Hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Staff from the Sanilac County Health Department and Marlette Regional Hospital are working to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 that has been reported among staff at the hospital.

Coronavirus

Saginaw Public Schools delay return to in-person learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Pre-K through second graders were supposed to start face to face learning on Monday with the older students phased in over the month.