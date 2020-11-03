Power outage affects Flint polling location, 1,500+ Consumers Energy customers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A power outage on Election Day briefly knocked out electricity at a Flint polling location.

Consumers Energy reported the power outage affecting 1,594 customers on Flint’s south side around 9 a.m. The area affected includes Freeman Elementary School at 4001 Ogema Ave., which lost power for part of the day.

Poll workers continued allowing voters to cast their ballots at the school during the power outage and placed them in a secure bin. Election workers will run those ballots through a counting machine Tuesday evening after the power was restored around 4:45 p.m.

Consumers says the outage was caused by a tree problem. Power was expected to be restored by 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

