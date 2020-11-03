Retired bodybuilder Roger Callard reminisces about days at MSU

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s no doubt that Roger Callard is a strong man, the former bodybuilder has seen his share of weights.

But, before going to Venice Beach, Roger was a cornerback at Michigan State and knows exactly what maize v. green means.

“It’s always a great game, always a very heated rivalry. The fans love it because they really get into it. I was going to bring my Michigan State helmet. I thought that would be too much but, I am wearing a little green,” said Callard laughingly.

The MSU alum played cornerback for the green and white from 1968-72 and got a front-row seat to the speeches from legendary coach Duffy Daugherty.

“He said that, ‘At Michigan State, you will be surrounded by greatness. It’ll be all-around you... Shot high and you’ll never be disappointed.’ And I never forgot that,” Callard explained.

He grew-up 46 miles away from the university on a farm in Brady township, it was there where he discovered his love for football and weight lifting.

When he stepped on MSU’s campus, his passion for both sports grew even more.

“My time at Michigan State, I learned how to push myself and how to train intelligently and diligently. it was those work ethics that helped me to do other things," said Callard.

When Roger wasn’t covering wide-outs on the gridiron, he was setting records off it.

“I did 50 reps with 300 lbs in the squat with five judges, it was an odd lift contest and that record still survives till' this day.”

After MSU, Roger would hang-up the cleats and pick-up the dumbells at Venice Beach where he trained to become a bodybuilder.

During his 14 years professional career, Roger won over 10 competitions which include Mr. USA in 1975.

From there Roger segued into another career and says playing defensive back had a big part in his performances.

“You’re running backward making a decision as it unfolds. I think it also helped me in acting because you learn to react,” said Callard.

Roger’s acting career is still ongoing and he was in hit shows such as “Charlie’s Angels,” “Renegade,” and “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

Through all of his success, it’s still ‘Go Green’ and beat those guys in blue.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.