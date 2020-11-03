Reward offered in deadly shooting of 3-year-old in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the suspects accused in a deadly shooting of a 3-year-old Flint boy.

The Flint Police Department is looking for three men allegedly involved in the shooting of Messiah Williams around 11:25 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 1600 block of Oklahoma Avenue.

Police and family members say Williams was with his live-in babysitter on the main floor of the residence when three people opened fire on the home. Messiah’s father, Henry Williams, estimates about 60 gunshots were fired at the home as alleged retaliation for the baby-sitter helping police with information in an unrelated case.

One of the bullets passed into the home and hit Messiah in the head. He was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later that night.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the suspects.

